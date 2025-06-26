Bezos-Sanchez Venice wedding: Kim Kardashian among celebrities to arrive as celebrations get underway

By Jacqui Palumbo, Barbie Latza Nadeau and Fiona Sinclair Scott, CNN

Venice, Italy (CNN) — With Lauren Sanchez and husband-to-be Jeff Bezos firmly planted in Venice, and VIP guests arriving thick and fast, celebrations surrounding the couple’s highly anticipated wedding can commence.

The three-day affair is expected to take place from Thursday to Saturday when some 200 guests will join the billionaire Amazon founder and the former journalist in celebrating their marriage after a two-year engagement.

Spotted leaving the five-star Aman hotel on Wednesday by luxury water taxi, Sanchez opted for a vintage Alexander McQueen one-shoulder gown for one of her first appearances in the city.

Celebrities incoming

Ivanka Trump, alongside husband Jared Kushner and their children, was photographed arriving on Wednesday and Kim Kardashian was pictured arriving on Thursday with her sister Khloe and mother Kris Jenner. Oprah Winfrey and former NFL quarterback Tom Brady were also among VIPs boarding water taxis at the airport.

A shape-shifting schedule

With the threat of disruptive protests ever-present, the venues and plans may be kept fluid, but official events are expected to kick off Thursday night at the medieval Madonna dell’Orto cloister, according to Reuters. A traffic ordinance from Venice City Hall appears to back that up, with pedestrian foot traffic barred around the 14th-century cathedral, which hosts a number of artworks from the famed Venetian painter Tintoretto, from late afternoon until midnight.

Venice’s famed waterways and winding streets have hosted an array of high-profile weddings including François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek-Pinault in 2009, George and Amal Clooney in 2014, and Alexandre Arnault and Géraldine Guyot in 2021. But protestors associated with the group No Space for Bezos have already shifted the impending wedding plans, with their threat of canal blockades moving one of the weekend’s events from a grand, centrally located space to a former shipyard on Venice’s perimeter, according to the group.

The complex wedding is being orchestrated by Lanza and Baucina — the planners who similarly oversaw the Clooneys’ star-studded Venetian union — who told CNN that their clients’ instructions have been to minimize “any disruption to the city,” while insisting they using an overwhelming number of local suppliers to help craft the event.

The couple is sourcing some 80% of wedding provisions from local vendors, including pastries from the Rosa Salva pastry shop, the oldest in Venice, and gifts from Murano glassware designer Laguna B.

Around 30 of the city’s elite water taxis, out of 280 total, are also thought to be reserved. One taxi driver told CNN he has been booked from June 25 through June 30 for “a big wedding,” but declined to say more on the subject. Gondolas have also been put on hold, with the city’s gondola association confirming they are ready for the event.

Details of Sanchez’s wedding gown will no doubt be one of the event’s most closely guarded secrets. Luxury Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana is the strongest contender, with Oscar de la Renta also being floated as a brand she may turn to for one of her many looks this week.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.