By popular demand: Museum of Idaho brings back Keefer’s Island tours July 2025

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — After a sold-out debut Summer last year, the Museum of Idaho (MOI) is bringing back tours of Keefer's Island. The island, just off the Snake River Walk, is usually off-limits to the public, making the tour a rare chance for visitors to explore one of Idaho Falls’ most mysterious and storied spots.

"The Keefers played a crucial role," says Chloe Doucette, MOI Managing Director. "William Keefer —father of Fred Keefer, who built the island cabin literally created the falls that give Idaho Falls its name!"

Once again partnering with Snake River Ferry and Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation, the museum will host guided tours on select dates in mid-July. Doucette says these tours will provide a unique opportunity to explore the island and the original Keefer log cabin, to take a one-of-a-kind look into Idaho Falls' Wild West roots. "These tours offer a fresh, boots-on-the-ground perspective on the town’s rugged history and the colorful characters who carved it out," says MOI.

The Keefers have a true Wild West aura," Doucette adds, painting a picture of this fascinating lineage. "Taxidermists, snake charmers, ranchers, and deputy sheriffs – they fit so well into the story of the West."

Tickets are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The museum highly recommends reserving your tickets in advance. For more information, click HERE.