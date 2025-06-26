“It’s just time:” Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti announces he won’t seek re-election in 2026

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The city of Ammon will have a new mayor in 2026. In a social media post, Sean Coletti announced he will not be seeking re-election, saying, "It's just time."

Coletti says he's not going anywhere and still has goals for the community, but wants to pursue them in other ways.

Without giving a name, he also wrote he's grateful to know there's an "amazing individual" who's planning on running for mayor. Coletti's last day in office will be December 31.