Skip to Content
News

“It’s just time:” Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti announces he won’t seek re-election in 2026

By
today at 12:26 PM
Published 12:27 PM

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The city of Ammon will have a new mayor in 2026. In a social media post, Sean Coletti announced he will not be seeking re-election, saying, "It's just time."

Coletti says he's not going anywhere and still has goals for the community, but wants to pursue them in other ways.

Without giving a name, he also wrote he's grateful to know there's an "amazing individual" who's planning on running for mayor. Coletti's last day in office will be December 31.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content