Reward offered for return of Idaho teens feared abducted by FLDS

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — An up to $5,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the safe return of two missing Idaho teens, Rachelle Fischer, 15, and Allen Fisher, 13. The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, a national student advocacy and violence prevention group formed in response to the May 2022 Texas mass shooting, launched a multi-state effort yesterday, Wednesday, June 25, to locate the siblings.

Rachelle and Allen were last seen on Sunday, June 22, at their home in Monteview. An Amber Alert was issued Monday by regional law enforcement for the children. Authorities believe they were abducted by members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (FLDS) and are headed towards Utah.

Daniel Chapin, founder and national director of The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, emphasized the dangerous nature of such religious groups. Chapin, who himself was brought into The Twelve Tribes Cult as a youth before being rescued by family and friends, stated, "This case hits home to me on a personal and foundational level. There is a unique, particularly elusive form of psychological violence which we believe has been the force behind these two youth missing. We believe they have been abducted by this highly dangerous, religious group and we will go to every means possible to locate and bring them home safely."

Descriptions and how to help

Rachelle Fischer is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark green prairie dress.

Allen Fisher is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 135 pounds, with longer sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in a light blue shirt with jeans and black slip-on shoes.

Investigators initially believed that a gray Hyundai with Utah license plate 4BYT6 was involved in their disappearance, but confirmed Tuesday the vehicle was not in the state of Idaho at the time.

Authorities are urging anyone who spots Rachelle, Allen to immediately contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 208-745-9210.