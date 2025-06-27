Skip to Content
AG: Illegal cannabis seized, workers detained by ICE in Mayes, Craig Co. bust

Courtesy Office of the Attorney General/KJRH via CNN Newsource
By Jennifer Maupin

    OKLAHOMA CITY (KJRH) — A task force created by Attorney General Gentner Drummond carried out a large bust of an illegal cannabis grow operation in Craig and Mayes counties.

Drummond said the Organized Crime Task Force bust led to 40,723 cannabis plants and 1,000 pounds of processed cannabis being seized.

Qi Wei Chen, a 35-year-old Chinese citizen, is facing charges in Craig County for aggravated manufacturing of a controlled dangerous substance, trafficking of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

“The Organized Crime Task Force and its partner agencies across the state are having a meaningful impact attacking the illegal marijuana trade that has infiltrated Oklahoma since the 2018 legalization of medical marijuana,” Drummond said. “The Chinese crime syndicates and Mexican drug cartels are getting the message loud and clear that they are not welcome in Oklahoma. We will not let up until this scourge is erased from our state.”

In the bust, 15 workers were detained for deportation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Six handguns and three silencers were also seized.

“The sting operation culminated from an investigation that began earlier this month when several vehicles with out-of-state license plates appeared to be hauling untagged processed marijuana from various sites in Vinita,” Drummond said.

