Community supports local artist after fire burns through trailer

By Crystal Tisme

VICKSBURG, Mississippi (WAPT) — A weeklong trip to an arts festival hundreds of miles away was over before it began.

“Our personal experiences and losses sometimes bring the greatest creativity,” said H.C. Porter.

Jackson native H.C. Porter is an artist who has been documenting Mississippi culture and events for decades.

She was on her way to Des Moines, Iowa, to an art festival, but only made it 10 miles up the interstate before the trailer carrying her art and supplies caught on fire.

“I am on the phone with 911 and she is very deliberate about not allowing me to go back in the vehicle, and at this point it was filled with black smoke and there was nothing I could do anyway but stand on the side of the highway and absolutely watch it burn to the ground,” Porter said.

These empty spaces in her Vicksburg art gallery once held her priceless artwork that burned in the flames.

They were original pieces she spent years to produce.

With this loss, nearby businesses have rallied behind Porter during this difficult time.

“To find out that somebody you know and care about has been involved in a situation like this, that’s devastating,” said Jack Burns, who operates the Strand Theatre.

Burns said it’s a tight-knit community, and it was shocking when they heard the news.

Despite this, Burns said he has no doubt Porter will come back bigger and better.

“People just reminding her of how tenacious we know her to be and how when you get knocked down, well, we know she can get back up and she’s going to have to do it again, and if anybody can, it’s her,” Burns said.

If you would like to donate or purchase any of Porter’s work, visit her website: hcporter.com

