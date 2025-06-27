See the House and Senate versions of Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ side by side

By Tami Luhby, Amy O’Kruk and Curt Merrill, CNN

(CNN) — Congressional Republicans are hoping to send their sweeping tax and spending cuts package, otherwise known as the “big, beautiful bill,” to President Donald Trump’s desk by July 4. But first, senators – whose package must comply with certain Senate-specific budget reconciliation rules – must garner enough support for their version in a deeply divided GOP conference.

The House narrowly passed its own version of the Trump agenda bill last month. While many of the provisions are largely similar in the Senate’s legislation, several are quite different, which is also causing some tension and may delay the bill’s progress. The two chambers would have to agree on one text before delivering the megabill to Trump for his signature.

Here’s how the House and Senate have approached key provisions of the package:

CNN’s Ella Nilsen and Molly Reinmann contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.