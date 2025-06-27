Newsom sues Fox News, alleging defamation over how it covered his phone call with Trump

By Arlette Saenz, CNN

(CNN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is suing Fox News for $787 million, accusing the media outlet of defamation in its coverage of a recent phone call between him and President Donald Trump.

The legal action comes as Newsom, a potential 2028 presidential contender, has intensified his pushback against Trump.

The lawsuit stems from a public dispute between Newsom and Trump over the timing of a phone call that occurred as protests took hold in Los Angeles over the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement efforts earlier this month.

In a lawsuit filed in Delaware Superior Court, Newsom’s attorneys allege Fox News defamed him by airing deceptively edited videos and making false statements claiming the Democratic governor lied about the phone call.

“Why would Newsom lie and claim Trump never called him?” Fox News anchor Jesse Watters said in one segment cited in the lawsuit. Newsom’s attorneys also noted the segment featured a chyron reading, “Gavin Lied About Trump’s Call.”

Newsom’s attorneys argued the network attempted to damage Newsom’s future political prospects. “Individual viewers who heard Fox’s statement that Governor Newsom was ‘lying’ about when he last spoke to President Trump are less likely to support Governor Newsom in future elections and are less likely to support Governor Newsom’s causes or contribute to his political organizations,” the attorneys wrote.

Newsom’s attorneys also sent a letter to Fox News saying the governor will drop the lawsuit if the network retracts the claims and Watters issues an on-air apology.

The request for $787 million damages mirrors the figure Fox News paid Dominion Voting Systems in a settlement to avert a defamation trial over the media outlet’s 2020 election lies.

“If Fox News wants to lie to the American people on Donald Trump’s behalf, it should face consequences – just like it did in the Dominion case,” Newsom said in a statement. “Until Fox is willing to be truthful, I will keep fighting against their propaganda machine.”

Fox News rejected Newsom’s claims.

“Gov. Newsom’s transparent publicity stunt is frivolous and designed to chill free speech critical of him,” a Fox News spokesperson said. “We will defend this case vigorously and look forward to it being dismissed.”

Newsom is suing Fox News in his personal capacity. His attorneys include Mark Bankston, who represented the families of the children killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School when they sued InfoWars host Alex Jones over his false claims about the 2012 massacre, and Michael Teeter.

The California governor has appeared on Fox News in several high-profile moments, including a debate with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2023.

The moves come amid speculation about Newsom’s future presidential ambitions. Newsom, who is term-limited, has stepped up his pushback against Trump, a longtime rival, as California has become a target for the Trump administration. In his official capacity, Newsom has sued the Trump administration over tariff policy and the president’s deployment of the National Guard to Los Angeles earlier this month.

Shortly after the lawsuit was announced, Newsom sent a fundraising email noting the suit in the subject line and asking for contributions to his political group.

