Teen collapses in court after graphic testimony in teacher sex trial

By Terri Parker

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — There were emotional and disturbing moments in court Tuesday as the teenage victim in the Damian Conti teacher sex trial collapsed after two days of graphic testimony.

As the 18-year-old walked past Conti after stepping down from the witness stand, she fell to her knees in front of the empty jury box, letting out a loud wail. She pushed away court officers who tried to help her and yelled, “Don’t touch me,” then turned to glare at her former teacher.

The jury had been dismissed while the defense proffered testimony that may be used later in an appeal, and did not witness the collapse — but they did see the teen break down in tears while testifying on the stand.

“No,” she cried out, sobbing as she described the emotional fallout from the case, including missing the first week of college at Florida State University.

“I did not attend my high school graduation. I did not walk. I did not cross the stage. I had my sister pick up my diploma on my behalf,” she said.

PROSECUTORS: GIRL ATTEMPTED SUICIDE AFTER ALLEGED BREAKUP WITH CONTI

Prosecutors played helicopter video showing deputies locating the girl hanging from a tree in a wooded area — responding just in time to cut her down and save her life.

“Tell rescue! She’s right there,” one deputy is heard saying in the video.

Prosecutors also showed the noose the girl allegedly fashioned after she says Conti left her that day to say goodbye to his own children.

Her former boyfriend testified he was the one who alerted the school principal to the relationship that day after seeing disturbing Instagram messages.

“There were some very sexual situations mentioned — pictures and photographs. All sorts of heinous things,” he testified.

DEFENSE RAISES IMMIGRATION MOTIVE THEORY — STATE PUSHES BACK

Conti’s defense attorneys tried to cast doubt on the teen’s motive, suggesting her undocumented mother might be seeking a U-Visa, a provision available to crime victims who cooperate with law enforcement.

On redirect, the prosecutor asked her:

“When you tied that noose around your neck, were you thinking of your mother’s citizenship status?”

“No,” she replied.

SEXUALLY EXPLICIT MESSAGES READ ALOUD IN COURT

After calling several more witnesses, prosecutors read Instagram messages exchanged between Conti and the girl — many of them sexually explicit, describing acts the pair allegedly engaged in.

Conti maintains their relationship never progressed beyond kissing.

Testimony continues Friday, with the state reading more texts and showing body cam video of a deputy rushing to rescue the girl.

