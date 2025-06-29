Handcuffed man dies in Baltimore police custody; Community questions why ambulance never arrived

By Mike Hellgren

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s City Council President is calling for an oversight hearing into the response to several recent deaths, including a man who became unresponsive while in police custody this week.

The man’s name has yet to be released, and the public was not made aware of his death until two days after it happened.

Death in police custody

It started when a person who appeared to be having a mental health crisis approached an officer who stopped at the intersection of West Franklin Street and North Franklintown Road just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

“What the hell is going on right now in Baltimore City on the West side? The summer just started. I’m mad. I’m angry,” said Janet Bailey, the president of the Laburt Improvement Community Association.

The Franklintown Road incident is the second death involving Baltimore City police that Bailey has responded to this week.

She remembered seeing the man who died and said he was often at the intersection of North Franklintown Road and West Franklin Street.

“He walks back and forth in the street, shaking his head in the street, walking back and forth in the street,” Bailey said. “Many times, he’ll walk from here—Poplar Grove, Edmondson Avenue, down here—back and forth all day.”

The officer tried to restrain him because he said he was going in and out of traffic and was in danger, according to the account from the Attorney General’s Office.

More officers then arrived and put the man in handcuffs and leg restraints.

At some point, he became unresponsive, so they called for a medic.

WJZ Investigates reviewed dispatch audio where the officer is asked several times if an ambulance has arrived.

Around 10:30 p.m., with no help on the way, police transported the unresponsive man themselves in a police car.

“So, they transported him in their car? Why is that?” Bailey asked. “We’re right here in West Baltimore. Bon Secours Hospital is right here. St. Agnes is up there. Why is it taking so long for the EMS to get to us? Why?”

She added, “What if it was your son, your brother, your mother lying there and the EMS taking all this time to get here. It’s unacceptable.”

Police said they are “aware of the incident and our Special Investigation Response Team is investigating, alongside the Attorney General’s Office.”

The man died at the hospital around 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to authorities.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General asks anyone with information about this incident, including cell phone or private surveillance video, to contact them at (410) 576–7070 or email IID@oag.state.md.us.

Three Baltimore Police-involved deaths in June

This is the third death in a little more than a week during a response by City Police.

Just days earlier, police shot and killed arabber Bilal “BJ” Abdullah in Upton after they said he pointed a gun at officers.

And the day after the Franklintown Road incident, police killed a knife-wielding 70-year-old woman, Pytorcarcha Brooks, just a few blocks away. They said she was also having a mental health crisis.

“Where is Commissioner Worley? I want to talk to him personally because he said on TV our police officers are trained for this. No, they’re not!” Bailey said.

Like Bailey, several other people in this community want accountability.

“It makes you wonder what’s going on with the system. The police, ambulance—like how? They’re all supposed to work together as one, like a team. Rest his soul,” said one woman who did not give her name.

Baltimore resident Hamza Omar told WJZ, “They didn’t get the ambulance or nothing, so definitely you’ve got to put a microscope on these people.”

The office said there is police body-worn camera video of the response. They have yet to identify the man or the officers.

On May 12th, 26-year-old Jai Marc Howell was killed in a shootout with officers.

Police released the body camera video of that incident.

Council President Zeke Cohen calls for oversight hearings

Late Friday, Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen called for hearings into how police and other city agencies handle behavioral health crises.

Here is Cohen’s full statement to WJZ:

“Over the past week, three of our neighbors died during or after encounters with police while experiencing apparent behavioral health crises. These tragedies are a heartbreaking reminder that far too many Baltimoreans suffer in silence.

Today, I am calling for a hearing in the City Council’s Public Safety Committee to examine our behavioral health crisis response systems.

As the first city in the nation to implement trauma-informed care legislation, Baltimore must continue to lead the way on how we address these issues. The City Council has fought for years to increase funding for Baltimore Crisis Response Inc. because we know that law enforcement alone cannot be expected to solve this problem.

Now is the time for effective oversight to make sure all of our systems work together. We owe it to all Baltimoreans whose lives have been shattered in these moments of crisis to take action and get this right.”

