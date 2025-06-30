Florida woman arrested for leaving multiple pets to die in abandoned house, police say

By LeeAnn Huntoon & Senait Gebregiorgis

EDGEWATER, Florida (WESH) — Danielle McGinnis was arrested after the Edgewater Police Department said they found multiple deceased pets in her abandoned home on Friday.

EPD responded to a call for possible animal abuse at the 3100 block of Pine Tree Drive, where they located the remains of two dogs, two cats, and three birds, all in advanced stages of decomposition.

“If you take these animals in you’re supposed to love them and protect them and take care of them and treat them like family,” said Chris Alterio, a neighbor. “Even whenever they can be a pain in the butt sometimes and chew up your furniture or whatever you still love them and take care of them.”

Police said there were no signs of food or water for the animals. Investigators believe the pets died from prolonged starvation and dehydration.

Neighbors confirmed they had not seen McGinnis in the residence in nearly a year.

“When I read what happened, I was physically sick, I was nauseous,” said Tara Sharpe, a neighbor. “I couldn’t believe it happened so close to us right there and we never knew.”

Police later located McGinnis in Daytona Beach, where she admitted to leaving the animals in the home when she moved out.

She claimed to have asked a “friend” to take care of them, but couldn’t provide a name or contact information.

McGinnis was arrested and charged with seven accounts of aggravated animal cruelty. She was transported to the Volusia County Jail. According to court records, her bond is set at $40,000.

