Suspect ID’d in firefighter ambush; Gov. Little orders flags at half-staff for fallen firefighters

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Authorities have identified 20-year-old Wess Roley as the suspect in Sunday's ambush that left two firefighters dead and one seriously injured near Coeur d'Alene. Investigators believe Roley intentionally started a brush fire before opening fire on the responding crews.

The fatal attack began around 1:21 p.m. Sunday when firefighters were called to a brush fire on Canfield Mountain. According to Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris, as crews arrived, a gunman began shooting at them from the woods.

"This was a total ambush. These firefighters did not have a chance," Sheriff Norris stated at a Sunday night news conference.

Roley's body was later discovered by SWAT team members on Canfield Mountain at 7:40 p.m. Sunday, with a firearm found nearby. The investigation into the motive behind this unprecedented attack is ongoing.

Governor Orders Flags at Half-Staff

The incident quickly drew statewide condemnation, Governor Brad Little calling the ambush a "heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters" in a post on X. Monday morning, Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo held a moment of silence on the U.S. Senate floor for the firefighters killed in the attack.



To honor the fallen, Governor Little has ordered flags across Idaho to be flown at half-staff immediately. The order will remain in effect until the day after the firefighters' memorial service, which has yet to be scheduled.

“The entire State of Idaho grieves the profound loss of the firefighters killed in the shocking ambush in North Idaho,” Governor Little said. “All our public safety officers, especially our firefighters, bravely confront danger on a daily basis, but we have never seen a heinous act of violence like this on our firefighters before. This is not Idaho. This indescribable loss is felt deeply by all those in the firefighting community and beyond. Please join Teresa and me as we continue to pray for the victims and their loved ones.”