York Hospital’s NICU celebrates 40 years of tiny miracles with reunion

YORK, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A special reunion took place Sunday at Leg Up Farms in York for former neonatal intensive care unit patients from WellSpan York Hospital.

Some adults who were NICU patients many years ago and some babies who only recently left the hospital came together to mark the 40th anniversary of the department.

Doctors were able to meet with their former patients, their families and other NICU team members.

“It’s so wonderful seeing them and seeing everybody and a smile on every parent’s face,” said Kristi Odedoyin, a mother to three children who all went through the NICU.

“You know, we’ve all had these ups and downs. Everybody has a story — The babies have different issues — some are still going through it, but I know having them around, everybody’s going to come through,” Odedoyin said.

The hospital’s NICU has reportedly cared for more than 10,000 babies since its beginning.

