Active situation on Curlew Drive in Ammon

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Law enforcement, including Bonneville County SWAT, are responding to an active situation behind the Walmart off Curlew Drive. Witnesses report officers donning tactical gear and carrying AR-style rifles.

There are unconfirmed reports of shots fired at a nearby assisted living facility before police arrived on the scene.

Authorities are asking people to stay clear of the area.

This is a developing story, and Local News 8 is in contact with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and will provide updates as they become available.