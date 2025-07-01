Skip to Content
News

Active situation on Curlew Drive in Ammon

KIFI
By
Published 3:22 PM

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Law enforcement, including Bonneville County SWAT, are responding to an active situation behind the Walmart off Curlew Drive. Witnesses report officers donning tactical gear and carrying AR-style rifles.

There are unconfirmed reports of shots fired at a nearby assisted living facility before police arrived on the scene.

Authorities are asking people to stay clear of the area.

This is a developing story, and Local News 8 is in contact with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and will provide updates as they become available.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ariel Jensen

Ariel Jensen is a reporter for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content