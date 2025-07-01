ISU Robotics Club returns victorious from national competition

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho State University’s robotics club returned victorious from a national competition last week. The robotics club competed at the ‘ Skills USA National Convention' in the applied mathematics and electronics categories.

After a week of going up against hundreds of other schools, the club members brought home more medals for Idaho State.

"(We) ended up taking gold, for that competition, beating out the other competitors. I'm glad that we were able to bring a good result back for the program as a whole," Owen Fujii told Local News 8.

The ISU Robotics Club now boasts back-to-back wins in electronics on the national stage. ISU Robotics instructors say the hard work of students and the school's elite program helped them take home the victories.

"Our secret weapon is literally the depth of detail we get into these components," said ISU robotics instructor Brody Holyoak.

