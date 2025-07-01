Skip to Content
News

ISU Robotics Club returns victorious from national competition

KIFI
By
Published 5:02 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho State University’s robotics club returned victorious from a national competition last week. The robotics club competed at the ‘ Skills USA National Convention' in the applied mathematics and electronics categories.

After a week of going up against hundreds of other schools, the club members brought home more medals for Idaho State.

"(We) ended up taking gold, for that competition, beating out the other competitors. I'm glad that we were able to bring a good result back for the program as a whole," Owen Fujii told Local News 8.

The ISU Robotics Club now boasts back-to-back wins in electronics on the national stage. ISU Robotics instructors say the hard work of students and the school's elite program helped them take home the victories.

"Our secret weapon is literally the depth of detail we get into these components," said ISU robotics instructor Brody Holyoak.

For more information on the ISU Robotics club, click HERE.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sam Ross

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content