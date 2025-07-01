Skip to Content
North Bannock Fire District conducting controlled burn at Portneuf Wellness Complex Tuesday

today at 10:12 AM
Published 12:11 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The North Bannock Fire District will conduct a controlled burn at the Portneuf Wellness Complex all day Tuesday in preparation for Bannock County's Fourth of July fireworks show on Friday.

The controlled burn will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Fire crews will be burning vegetation around the fair grounds area to mitigate the risk of sparking a wildfire during the fireworks show.

Smoke and flames may be visible from the Portneuf Wellness Complex throughout the day on Tuesday, July 1. During the burn, the walking path next to the Bannock Fields will be closed.

For more information and updates, you can follow the Bannock County Facebook page.

Sam Ross

