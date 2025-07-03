American Falls Mayor Rebekah Sorensen resigns

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — American Falls Mayor Rebekah Sorensen has announced she is stepping down to focus on her family while completing a new home in the county. Her resignation, effective immediately, comes at a complex time, but Sorensen says she's confident City Council President Gilbert Hofmeister will do "a fantastic job as mayor."

"I support him wholeheartedly and extend congratulations to Mayor Hofmeister and Councilman Perez," Sorensen wrote in a post on Facebook announcing her resignation. "I am rooting for you and cannot wait to see what the future holds for American Falls!"

Mayor Sorensen was thrust into the role shortly after the resignation of former Mayor Marc Beitia in 2020. Sorensen, a former stay-at-home mom who had only recently entered the world of city government, entered the mayoral office during the COVID-19 pandemic. During her tenure, she

Reflecting on her time in office, Sorensen stated, "Feeling nervous and hopeful, I trusted that the city council and employees would stand beside me while navigating a significant new role. Through the years, these remarkable people have been encouraging and supportive while we worked through problems and progress. I am incredibly thankful and proud of what we have accomplished together," said Sorensen.

Local News 8 has included Mayor Sorensen's full statement below:

On July 1, 2020, I was unexpectedly thrust into the role of mayor during an uncharted COVID-19 summer. Feeling nervous and hopeful, I trusted that the city council and employees would stand beside me while navigating a significant new role. Through the years, these remarkable people have been encouraging and supportive while we worked through problems and progress. I am incredibly thankful and proud of what we have accomplished together. It has been a pleasure and tremendous honor to serve and represent our great city. I have led with respect and integrity, listened to learn, and have been honest in word and deed. Much work has been done and much has just begun while the city leadership moves forward into very capable hands.

After five rewarding years serving as Mayor of American Falls, I have stepped down from my role to focus on family while completing a new home in the county. The timing of my resignation has been complex, but this is the right decision and timing for the council and the future of the city and employees. Gilbert Hofmeister has been a constant source of assistance and friendship through the years, and I know he will do a fantastic job as mayor. I support him whole-heartedly and extend congratulations to Mayor Hofmeister and Councilman Perez. I am rooting for you and cannot wait to see what the future holds for American Falls!

With love and gratitude,

Rebekah K. Sorensen