Animal shelter asks people to celebrate 4th of July by being a cuddle buddy

Snake River Animal Shelter
today at 10:18 AM
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Snake River Animal Shelter is asking people to be cuddle buddies for furry friends in need this 4th of July. If people are already planning to stay home for the holiday, they can choose any adoptable dog from the shelter to bring home, care for, and de-stress over the weekend. 

The shelter will provide everything the dogs need, like food, leashes, and blankets.

Anyone who wants to sign up needs to live within 30 miles of the Snake River Animal Shelter.

More details can be found here.

Noah Farley

