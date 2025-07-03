Multi-state ground search called off for Idaho teens feared abducted by FLDS Church

TEMPLE, Texas (KIFI) — The Uvalde Foundation For Kids has ended its 10-day multi-state ground search for missing Idaho teens Allen Larand Fisher and Rachelle "Shelly" Leray Fischer. The foundation announced this morning that new information suggests the teens are being hidden in one location by members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (FLDS), who are suspected of abducting the children.

"At this juncture, new information we have received, coupled with an exhaustive multi-state ground search… has led us to end our active ground search for the moment," Daniel Chapin, founder and national director of the Uvalde Foundation, told reporters. "We do not believe these kids are being transported anywhere at this point."

The foundation's search efforts involved 48 volunteers who dedicated over 120 hours and covered more than 1,000 miles, pursuing leads across Idaho, Utah, Colorado, and Arizona.

Despite ending the ground search, Chapin affirmed the foundation's commitment to finding the teens. "We will, however, continue to investigate the case & pursue all leads. We are not giving up on these kids. They will be found."

The children were last seen wearing traditional FLDS attire. Rachelle was in a dark green prairie dress with braided hair, and Allen was wearing a light blue shirt with blue jeans and black slip-on shoes, similar to Crocs. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Jefferson CSO at 208-745-9210.

