Supreme Court declines to hear case challenging parental consent for abortion

(CNN) — The Supreme Court declined Thursday to review a Montana law that requires people under 18 to seek parental consent before obtaining an abortion, leaving in place a state court ruling that struck the law down.

Montana’s law, enacted in 2013, prohibits a doctor from providing an abortion to a patient under 18 without notarized written consent from a parent. The state’s highest court concluded that the law violated the Montana state constitution, which includes broader protections for abortion than the US Constitution.

