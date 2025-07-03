United Way releases updated report on number of families facing financial hardship in Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– United Way has released its updated 2025 report cataloguing the number of people in Idaho classified as 'asset limited, income constrained, and employed' (ALICE) around the state.

Mikala Peterson, director of donor and community engagement with United Way of Southeastern Idaho, said ALICE households live above the Federal Poverty Line (and do not qualify for federal or state aid) but are at risk of financial ruin if faced with a major expense like an unexpected medical bill or car repair.

"ALICE is the backbone of your community," said Peterson. "Those are going to be your teachers, your childcare providers, people who work at gas stations, your grocery store clerks, anybody who is struggling to survive, and those types of jobs have to be in place."

According to United Way's 'State of Alice: 2025 Update on Financial Hardship' report, out of Idaho's 721,351 households, 10% make below the Federal Poverty Line ($30,000 annually for a family of four) based on report data from 2023.

Another 31% of Idaho households fall into ALICE, making less than the estimated $80,000 required annually to support a family of four based on costs of housing, childcare, food, and other necessities.

A total of 41% of households in Idaho live below the ALICE threshold as of 2023.

To view the full report and find links to area resources, you can visit United Way of Southeastern Idaho's website.