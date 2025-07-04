Vehicle fire blocks I-84 eastbound near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — First responders are on the scene of a vehicle fire on I-84 heading eastbound near Burley. The incident began around 12:43 PM. Video from witnesses on the scene shows a pillar of dark black smoke rising from what appears to be the wreckage of an overturned semi-truck.

According to Idaho 511, all eastbound lanes of I-84 are blocked from State Highway 25 (SH-25) to I-86.

The cause of the crash and the condition of the driver have not yet been released. The Idaho State Transportation Department is urging all travelers in the area to seek alternate routes until further notice.