Coeur d’Alene firefighter Dave Tysdal has “a long road to recovery,” says fire officials

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KIFI) — Coeur d'Alene fire officials have provided a reassuring update on the condition of Engineer Dave Tysdal, a firefighter injured in the tragic ambush on Canfield Mountain on June 29. Tysdal is recovering from a single gunshot wound to the back but was confirmed to be in stable condition after a third surgery on July 2nd.

The attack, which claimed the lives of two of Tysdal's colleagues—Kootenai Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Frank Harwood and Coeur d’Alene Fire Department Battalion Chief John Morrison—left Tysdal with significant injuries. The gunshot wound collapsed his left lung, damaged his clavicle, shattered several ribs, and caused spinal swelling.

According to a Coeur d'Alene Fire Department Facebook post, "Dave has a long road to recovery." While Tysdal is currently unable to move his legs, doctors have noted that he is "communicating from the top to the bottom," as stated in the same Facebook post. His fellow firefighters are hopeful that his mobility will return as the spinal swelling subsides.

Fire officials are asking for community support to assist Tysdal with his recovery. Donations can be made at any Interstate Bank or directly to the Red & Blue Foundation. For additional information, click HERE.