Billy Currington brings chart-topping country hits to Pocatello this Saturday!

Portneuf Healthtrust Amphitheatre
today at 10:37 AM
The following is a news release from the Portneuf Healthtrust Amphitheatre:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Port (Portneuf Healthtrust Amphitheatre) is ramping up the summer concert season as Country Music star Billy Currington makes his way to Pocatello this Saturday, July 12.

Billy Currington has spent nearly two decades topping the country charts, parlaying his rich, emotion-laden tenor and unerring song sense into some of the format’s most memorable hits. Across multiple Platinum-certified albums, the Georgia native has tallied 12 No. 1 singles, including 4X Platinum hit “People Are Crazy,” 4X Platinum “Good Directions,” 4X Platinum “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right,” plus Double-Platinum “Do I Make You Wanna,” Platinum “We Are Tonight,” and more. Equally skilled at delivering upbeat summertime anthems as well as exploring the complexities of life and love with a poignant ballad, Currington has recently released new songs “Everything Is Changing,” “City Don’t” and “Anchor Man.”

Tickets are available on Etix.

