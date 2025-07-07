BLM opens bidding for McDevitt Creek timber

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is currently accepting bids for a post and pole timber harvest in the McDevitt Creek area of Lemhi County. Located near Salmon, this 39-acre sale boasts approximately 17,000 lodgepole pine trees and an estimated 135,000 board feet of timber available for commercial harvest.

This sale isn't just about timber; according to a recent press release, by removing merchantable timber, the BLM aims to:

Address overstocking : Reducing tree density to help prevent the spread of forest insects and diseases.

: Reducing tree density to help prevent the spread of forest insects and diseases. Mitigate wildfire risk

According to the BLM, the initiative also directly supports Executive Order 14225, "Immediate Expansion of American Timber Production," highlighting the BLM's commitment to utilizing America's abundant timber resources for economic benefit and job creation.

"America has significant timber resources, and the BLM is focused on using forests for timber and jobs that improve life for all Americans," stated Martha Price, BLM Acting Idaho Falls District Manager.

How to Submit Your Bid

Interested parties are encouraged to submit written, sealed bids to the Salmon Field Office at:

1206 South Challis St. Salmon, ID 83467

The deadline for bid submission is July 22, 2025.