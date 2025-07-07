Gas prices lower this 4th of July weekend

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Over 70 million people in the U.S. traveled 50 miles or more for the 4th of July, even more than last year.

Some people might think gas prices would’ve gone up over the holiday weekend, but they were actually lower than last year—by 17 cents.

AAA Idaho says this might have happened because there was an offset between the people who traveled and those who stayed where they were for the holiday.

"And so those people were at home, barbecuing, didn't need to drive as far," said AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director, Matthew Conde. "So there might have been a little bit of an offset there where some people needed a little more fuel [and] some people needed a little less."

Conde says we will probably see gas prices go up and down a little over the next few weeks, since a lot of people still have activities and vacations to take during the summer. He also says there are a few things happening to affect gas prices for the better.

"We're in a position where the refineries are doing well," Conde said. "Crude oil is relatively inexpensive. Some of those Middle East tensions are calming just a little bit. That translates to things being a little better at the pump too."

Conde reminds drivers we are still in the hundred deadliest days. Some people feel like they can drive faster or less carefully during the summer, but risky driving behavior and increased speeds area recipe for disaster. So stay aware when traveling.