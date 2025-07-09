Rexburg Police Department plans new building, seeks bond approval

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Getting a new building for the Rexburg Police Department is in the works, but it will need the community's support. The City of Rexburg and the Rexburg Police Department are actively exploring options to construct a new station to replace their existing facility.

In the last few years, the City has been setting aside funds for this project.

The city says following discussions with project consultants, it has become clear that the current savings will not fully cover the total cost of construction.

The City will need voter approval of a bond, which requires a super-majority (66.67%) vote in a Rexburg city election.

In the coming months, they will share additional information, including preliminary concepts and police department statistics.

They will be working to place this bond measure on the November 2025 ballot.

A location for the new police station has been decided by the mayor and city council leaders, and they are now under contract to purchase land for a new building.

The location they found is just off Pioneer Road near Highway 20.