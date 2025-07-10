New lions roar into Idaho Falls Zoo

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Zoo proudly welcomed two new lions, Kenya and Dixie, who made their official debut in the lion exhibit this week. The brother and sister pair come from a zoo in Texas and are now settling into their new home.

Kenya and Dixie replace Hondo, the zoo's previous male lion, who left the Idaho Falls zoo in April for a zoo in Pittsburgh to participate in a breeding program with two lionesses.

Courtesy: Idaho Falls Zoo

Visitors can look forward to seeing Kenya and Dixie on regular display throughout the rest of the summer.