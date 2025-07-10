Skip to Content
News

New lions roar into Idaho Falls Zoo

Idaho Falls Zoo
By
Updated
today at 3:57 PM
Published 4:00 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Zoo proudly welcomed two new lions, Kenya and Dixie, who made their official debut in the lion exhibit this week. The brother and sister pair come from a zoo in Texas and are now settling into their new home.

Kenya and Dixie replace Hondo, the zoo's previous male lion, who left the Idaho Falls zoo in April for a zoo in Pittsburgh to participate in a breeding program with two lionesses.

Courtesy: Idaho Falls Zoo

Visitors can look forward to seeing Kenya and Dixie on regular display throughout the rest of the summer.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content