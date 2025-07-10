Overturned RV trailer blocks I-15 on ramp near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — Authorities in Bingham County are responding to a rollover accident on I-15 Northbound near milepost 93. According to Idaho 511, the response began at 4:18 PM, and the Blackfoot Exit 93 on-ramp has been blocked for a vehicle recovery.

Drivers in the area have told Local News 8 that traffic heading north is backed up for around 2 miles. ITD is directing drivers to use Exit 89 to go northbound on I-15.

Photos from the crash site show what appears to be an Imagine RV travel trailer overturned in the median of the highway.

Courtesy: Lenny Curtis

There has been no word on any injuries or the cause of this crash at this time. This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.