Overturned RV trailer blocks I-15 on ramp near Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — Authorities in Bingham County are responding to a rollover accident on I-15 Northbound near milepost 93. According to Idaho 511, the response began at 4:18 PM, and the Blackfoot Exit 93 on-ramp has been blocked for a vehicle recovery.
Drivers in the area have told Local News 8 that traffic heading north is backed up for around 2 miles. ITD is directing drivers to use Exit 89 to go northbound on I-15.
Photos from the crash site show what appears to be an Imagine RV travel trailer overturned in the median of the highway.
There has been no word on any injuries or the cause of this crash at this time. This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.