Stay safe outdoors: emergency preparedness for campers

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — In light of what's happening in Texas, local emergency responders and managers are reminding the public of a few things to consider if you plan on going into Idaho's great outdoors.

When a public emergency strikes, we get alerts on our phones, we hear it on the radio, and we pop-up on our TV. But this could be a challenge if you are in an area where you don't have these resources, like campgrounds.

"I've been working with our Parks and Rec director for the county [Madison county], and with all of their payment boxes, they're putting up a reminder that for updated alerts, you can turn to the weather radio from NOAA to get any emergency alerts. And our 911 center, when we trigger a reverse nine on one, actually triggers that radio channel too," said Robert Kohler, Emergency Manager for Madison County.

Take a look at this photo of the radio.

We are encouraged to have something like this if you're out in the wilderness.

It's hand-chargable and it has a specific channel for the weather broadcasting, it's called NOAA for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

"Have a second means of communication other than your cell phone. Now, that can be the weather radio that we talked about, or a hand operator license, or a small two-way radio to communicate with other parties. Have some way to communicate out and in," said Kohler.

If you are in a remote area, emergency responders say it is still your responsibility to go prepare.

"Know your terrain and the location you're in. If you're traveling somewhere, study it out. Find out where the danger zones are and look and pay attention to the forecast as you're planning your trips," said Kohler.