Locals hold car show to raise suicide awareness

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — People gathered in Russ Freeman Park on Saturday for a car show and to raise suicide awareness and prevention.

Everyone came together to enjoy the cars and each other's company. They also had an open mic so people could share their experiences related to suicide, whether they involved themselves, their friends, or their family.

"We have a lot of faith, lot of hope, lot of love to give to people and let people know they're not alone. And we just want to be together and unite," said the event's organizer, Joshua Worrell.

Worrell says there are plenty of places to turn to if you’re struggling with mental health, like the Behavioral Health Center or Center for Hope.

If you or a loved one is having thoughts of suicide, contact the 9-8-8 hotline for professional assistance.