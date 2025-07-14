“Our world is forever changed:” Beloved Idaho Falls Couple dies weeks apart after tragic crash

EDITOR'S NOTE: Barbara Turner's date and location of passing have been corrected.

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) —Barbara Turner, the co-founder/director of the Snake River Montessori School and the second passenger involved in the fatal rollover crash on June 29, has passed away from her injuries Friday at the University of Utah in Salt Lake. Her husband, Bruce Turner, was killed in the same incident.

"We do not have the words to express our deep sorrow over the passing of Barbara Turner. Her smile lit up a room and her laughter filled our school with happiness," wrote Snake River Montessori on its Facebook page. "She poured her heart and soul into our school and left an indelible mark on all of us. Her kind, caring, joyous spirit was evident the moment you met her. Whether you were a co-worker, parent, or student, your lives were made better by knowing Miss Barbara."

Crash Details

The Idaho State Police reported that the crash occurred on June 29 when the Turners were traveling eastbound on I-86 in a 2001 Ford Explorer. The vehicle, driven by a 35-year-old man, overcorrected and rolled into the median. Both Bruce and Barbara were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Bruce Turner succumbed to his injuries on the day of the crash, with his death confirmed by the Bannock County Coroner's Office on Wednesday, July 2.

A Legacy of Faith and Service

Bruce and Barbara Turner were well-known and respected members of the Idaho Falls community, deeply involved in both their local Episcopal Church and the Rotary Club. Barbara supported Bruce throughout their marriage in his roles as President of the Idaho Falls Rotary Club and as a Precinct Committee Officer of the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee (BCRCC).

The BCRCC honored Bruce Turner's life at their monthly meeting last week. They also collected donations for a St. Luke Episcopal Church fundraiser to help the couple's two sons with Barbara's medical bills.

Elaine Gray, who worked alongside Bruce Turner for four years during his time as Rotary Club Secretary, remembered the couple's dedication. She says Bruce and Barbara could be found at almost every club service project, including spring and fall cleanups along the Idaho Falls Greenbelt, manning concession stands at the Mountain America Center, and participating in the annual Idaho Falls Duck Race.

"Barb and Bruce Turner were an amazing couple who gave their time and talents to many organizations in our community. Their life of service and giving should be an example for us all to follow," said the post. "Our world is forever changed with this tragic loss, and our thoughts and love are with their family during this time."