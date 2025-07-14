Negotiations peacefully end standoff at Pocatello home

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A tense early morning situation on Horizon Drive ended peacefully Sunday, July 13, after Pocatello Police successfully negotiated with occupants of a home where firearms had reportedly been discharged. No injuries were reported.

Police were called to a home on the 2300 block of Horizon Drive around 6:44 AM after receiving reports that several firearms had been fired inside, according to a post by the Pocatello Police. Officers quickly established a perimeter around the home and issued a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents, urging them to stay clear due to the potential danger.

The successful negotiations led to the occupants leaving the house, and the shelter-in-place order was lifted around 9:02 AM. The Pocatello Police Department is investigating the incident.