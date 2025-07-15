River Rescue: Fishermen rescued after boat overturns below Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Two men were safely rescued this afternoon after their fishing boat overturned on the Snake River, just below the falls near downtown Idaho Falls. Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire were called to the Broadway Bridge around 1:30 pm after bystanders witnessed the boat overturn and two men inside plunge into the water.

Emergency crews were immediately dispatched to the scene. Fortunately, both men were able to reach a rocky outcropping and get out of the swift current before responders arrived.

Using a jet ski and a rescue raft, emergency personnel skillfully brought the men back to the riverbank. One of the individuals was transported by ambulance to a local hospital as a precautionary measure, but both men were reported to be uninjured, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities stated that the boat, while fishing just below the falls and above the Broadway Bridge, was caught by the river's current and collided with a large rock. The impact caused the boat to take on water and overturn. Sheriff’s Deputies are currently working to retrieve the submerged vessel from the river.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office took the opportunity to remind the public about crucial water safety. "Even the most experienced boaters can run into an emergency situation or the unexpected," the Sheriff's Office emphasized in a press release. They strongly advise everyone to always wear life jackets and remain vigilant about water and weather conditions to minimize risks while recreating or fishing on the water.