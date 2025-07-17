Teton Pass Catchnet System saves truck driver after brake loss

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — A box truck driver is recovering from minor injuries after their vehicle lost its brakes on the Teton Pass Thursday afternoon, July 17.

The driver was luckily able to use the Vehicle Arrestor Catchnet System to bring the truck to a stop, avoiding a potential serious accident.

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the truck struck four of the catchnets before it stopped.

WYDOT crews are working on repairs and expect the catchnet system to be open by Thursday evening.