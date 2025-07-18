Eastern Idaho sex crime arrest highlights importance of reporting assaults

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A local organization is worried that victims of sex crimes are not reporting the attacks. Police tell Local News 8 a man is in custody after being linked to a number of sex crimes in several Eastern Idaho counties.

While sex crimes are difficult to prove in court, the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center (DVSAC) in Idaho Falls says this shouldn't deter people from reporting them.

"It kind of goes along with that whole MeToo movement. If you're afraid that it's going to go nowhere, why even report it? Well, there's a reason to report it. And we have a great example here, where we have three possible victims of the same person," said Amanda Cook, Forensic Nurse Examiner Program Director for the DVSAC.

Over the past year, the center's team found a connection between different cases in multiple counties and the same offender. In response, the domestic violence center has advice to avoid being a target of this sort of crime.

The center says they are seeing dating apps play a role in these types of crimes, especially Snapchat. Most victims are adolescents or young adults meeting their online connection for the first time.

The center warns against bringing people you have just met online to your home. Do not introduce them to children, and meet in a public place for the first couple of dates.

They also say there is one crucial piece of information you should know before meeting someone in person you've met online.

"Get their last name. Because what we're seeing right now is this possible offender, he's done it multiple times, but we couldn't connect the dots because the victims did not have all the information on the offender," said Cook.

If you are a victim of a sex crime or know someone who is and have questions on how to report a sex crime, DVSAC can walk you through your options.

For more information and resources, visit here.