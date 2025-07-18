First-ever Summer Celebration kicks off today on the Idaho Falls Riverwalk

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Get ready for a day of excitement, delicious food, and incredible local talent! The first-ever Summer Celebration at the Falls Event is happening today, July 18, on the downtown Idaho Falls Riverwalk.

Put on by the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce and Visit Idaho, the event organizers promise a full day of fun under the summer sun. Attendees can look forward to a fantastic lineup including:

The Chamber enthusiastically shared on Facebook, "We have a variety of vendors, a rib special from our friends at Snow Eagle, live music with performances from a selection of local singer-songwriters, and fun games for all ages."

The Summer Celebration kicks off today at 11 AM.