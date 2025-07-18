Rexburg man convicted for wildlife violations

The follwing is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game:

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — After a two-year-long investigation completed by Conservation Officers at Idaho Department of Fish and Game, 46-year-old Nathan Archibald of Rexburg was convicted of multiple wildlife crimes.

Conservation Officers began their investigation into Archibald in December of 2023, after receiving information from a member of the community through the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline. Officers quickly responded to the call, discovering a trophy-class mule deer buck that was illegally shot, hidden, and left. Later that night, officers contacted Archibald when he returned to retrieve the mule deer buck, which he admitted to killing after dark the previous night. There was no open season, he had no tag, and his hunting license was revoked at the time. This incident eventually led to the discovery of additional information regarding several other unlawful animals taken by Archibald between 2021 and 2023. On February 5th, 2024, Officers served a search warrant on Archibald’s home, where a significant amount of physical evidence was recovered to solidify their investigation.

On Oct. 11th, 2024, IDFG Officers filed charges in two cases against Archibald with the Madison County Prosecutors Office, totaling 6 Felonies and 14 Misdemeanors occurring between Dec. 2021 and Dec. 2023. The charges included six counts of unlawfully killing, possessing or wasting wildlife, four counts of hunting/taking an animal without a valid tag, four counts of hunting while revoked, one count of using the tag of another, one count of hunting with an artificial light, one count of trespassing and one count of possessing/transporting game unlawfully taken. In total, seven white-tailed deer and one mule deer were killed and/or possessed unlawfully. Three of the unlawfully taken deer were considered trophy animals and qualified for enhanced civil penalties.

Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officers arrested Archibald on Oct. 21, 2024, for the previously filed charges. He was released on bond the following day. Each Misdemeanor charge carried the possibility of up to 6 months in jail, up to a $1,000 fine, and up to a 3-year hunting license revocation. Each Felony charge carried the possibility of up to 5 years in jail, up to a $50,000 fine, and the possibility of a lifetime hunting revocation. Each unlawfully taken deer carried with it a civil penalty, which in this case totaled $14,000.

At his sentencing hearing, Archibald accepted a plea deal from the Madison County Prosecutor where he pleaded guilty to one felony count for Unlawful Killing, Possessing or Wasting of Wildlife in exchange for the additional 13 charges being dropped and a restitution hearing to be held for the remaining deer.

Ultimately, Archibald received reduced penalties of 60 days in jail to be served over a six-month period, $7,000 in civil penalties, and a 10-year hunting license revocation.

“There has been a lot of public interest in this case. We take calls about wildlife crimes very seriously and want to thank everyone who provided information” says Regional Conservation Officer Barry Cummings. “Our three lead investigators spent over 300 hours following up on leads and putting together a rock-solid case. Idaho’s wildlife belongs to everyone and is a limited resource. We work hard, every day, to hold to account those individuals who would steal that resource from our citizens.”

The unlawful taking of wildlife in Idaho is a crime against all Idaho citizens. Wildlife crimes like these often begin with a call from concerned hunters who witness blatant violations or suspicious activity and call into Idaho’s Citizens Against Poaching hotline. Callers to the hotline, (800) 632-5999, can report wildlife violations anonymously, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Cash rewards are available to callers who provide information leading to the citation of suspected wildlife law violators.

IDFG - written by James Brower