Scam Alert: Fake traffic ticket texts targeting Idahoans

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) and several local law enforcement agencies are issuing a warning to Idahoans regarding a widely circulating scam text message. The message claims to be from the Idaho Department of Vehicles demanding immediate payment for outstanding traffic tickets. These fraudulent messages threaten penalties if payment isn't made right away and include a link to supposedly submit payment.

"These messages are fraudulent and do not come from the ITD Division of Motor Vehicles," said ITD in a press release. " ITD does not send texts related to unpaid traffic tickets or fines, will not demand immediate payment, will not provide links to unfamiliar websites, and will not use threats of legal action or license suspension."

According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, the scam message may not have even come from the United States as the +63 before the phone number indicates the code is from the Philippines.

"Unless you’d like your money to take an international trip without you, take our advice and block and delete any messages like this you may receive," said the Sheriff's Office over Facebook.

To avoid falling victim to this scam:

Do not click on unfamiliar links.

Never provide personal or payment information.

Report the message to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Delete the message immediately.

To verify the status of your driver’s license or check for legitimate traffic violations, visit www.dmv.idaho.gov.

