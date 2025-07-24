Skip to Content
Idaho Falls Police hosting community ice cream social

today at 10:30 AM
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Police Department will host an ice cream social for the community at Reed’s Dairy Thursday night.

Idaho Falls residents who live within the city limits west of South Yellowstone Avenue are encouraged to stop by Reed’s Dairy (2260 W Broadway) on July 24 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Thursday's event is part of the department's 4 Beats, 4 Events, 1 Community.

This is the first of multiple community events IFPD is hosting over the next few months. Each event is held in one of the department's police beats.

The events follow the model of Coffee with a Cup, a national initiative meant to help build better communication and trust between police and the community.

IFPD's upcoming events and locations can be found here.

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

