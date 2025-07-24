Traveling circus make stops in Pocatello, Idaho Falls

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) The Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello played host to two nation-traveling circus shows this week.

On Wednesday, traveling performers put on a 'Circus of Horror' show for a packed house of around 300 people.

On Thursday, the Circus Troupe transitioned to 'Circus on Ice' for a night of entertainment unlike anything seen in the area before.

“Kind of different from what we would normally do up here at the MEC, but kind of a fun show for families and little kids,” said Shelton Robinson, director of operations at the Mountain View Event Center.

After their stops in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, the circus will head to Twin Falls before making its way to Montana.