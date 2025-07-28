Boil Advisory issued for Malad residents

MALAD, Idaho (KIFI) — Malad City has issued a boil water advisory for all city residents following an unexpected loss of pressure in the drinking water distribution system. The issue was caused by a malfunction in the automated system.

Residents are strictly advised not to drink tap water without boiling it first once service is restored. The city's order specifies: "Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water."

Pressure has been successfully restored to the water system. City officials will be collecting water samples later today for testing. The City of Malad will issue an update as soon as the water is confirmed safe for consumption without boiling. Residents are urged to follow these guidelines closely until the advisory is officially lifted.