Schlitterbahn Galveston Unlocks Unprecedented Value: 2026 Season Pass Offers Unlimited Access to 40+ Parks Across North America

July 28, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — GALVESTON, TEXAS – July 28, 2025 – In a thrilling move sure to send waves of excitement throughout Greater Houston and beyond, Schlitterbahn Galveston Waterpark has unveiled a game-changing benefit tied to its 2026 Season Pass. This announcement celebrates the first anniversary of the monumental merger between amusement park titans Cedar Fair and Six Flags – now united as North America’s largest regional amusement-resort operator. For a limited time only, guests who purchase or renew their 2026 Gold or Prestige Pass to Schlitterbahn Galveston will receive unlimited access to more than 40 Six Flags parks across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico – beginning immediately and extending through the end of 2026. That’s right: thrill-seekers, family adventurers, and fun-loving road-trippers now have a passport to pure joy across the continent. A Mega-Park Experience Like No Other “Only Six Flags Entertainment can unlock this kind of power-packed adventure,” said Christian Dieckmann, Chief Commercial Officer of Six Flags. “The 2026 Season Pass is more than admission – it’s your golden ticket to heart-pounding roller coasters, refreshing water rides, animal encounters, and unforgettable memories with family and friends.” Under the MVP (Most Valuable Pass) Sale, beginning July 30 through September 1, Six Flags is offering its lowest prices of the year – with incredible bonuses: • Free general parking • Bring-a-friend-for-free tickets for 2025 • Up to two additional guest passes for Prestige members • Access to the exhilarating Fright Fest, festive Holiday in the Park, and dazzling WinterFest celebrations at select locations The Ultimate Road Trip Just Got Better With MVP access, Texas families can effortlessly expand their summer bucket list. In addition to local thrills at Schlitterbahn Galveston, passholders can enjoy nearby destinations including: • Six Flags Fiesta Texas (San Antonio) • Six Flags Over Texas (Arlington) • Hurricane Harbor Arlington • Schlitterbahn New Braunfels • Hurricane Harbor Splashtown (Houston Metro) The entire Six Flags network spans: • 288 roller coasters over 133 miles of track • 282 family rides • 970 water slides • 234 pools • Over 900 live entertainment experiences That’s not just entertainment – that’s an empire of awe. Schlitterbahn Galveston: The Gulf Coast Jewel Set on 26 acres of island paradise, Schlitterbahn Galveston has long reigned as a beloved summertime escape for Houstonians. With 33 cutting-edge attractions including the record-breaking MASSIV™ uphill water coaster, the Infinity Racers mat slides, and the patented Transportainment® river system, this waterpark blends innovation with pure island fun. With the 2026 Gold Pass, guests gain season-long access to Schlitterbahn Galveston plus exclusive perks: food and merchandise discounts, cabana rentals, and additional bring-a-friend-for-free offers. Act Fast – Prices Rise September 2 This limited-time MVP Sale is available online only through September 1. Afterward, an All Park Passport add-on will be required to access the wider Six Flags universe. Restrictions may apply – visit schlitterbahn.com/galveston for details. Houston Style Magazine proudly celebrates milestones like these that bring affordable, high-impact entertainment to our readers across Houston and the Gulf Coast. Whether you’re planning a staycation or the ultimate cross-country thrill tour, this unprecedented offer is your gateway to joyful adventures, memories in motion, and family fun with no boundaries.

