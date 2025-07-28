School District #91 continues budget negotiations with Education Association

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — We're learning more about a budget proposal causing issues between Idaho Falls teachers and School District #91.

While the Idaho Falls Education Association says they're looking forward to working with the district, they're not happy with how the budget was presented to them.

School District #91 Superintendent Karla LaOrange says the board proposed a different approach to the budget this year. Instead of board members deciding how much money will go where, the board is telling the Education Association how much money the state is providing and what requirements and laws need to be met. This method is meant to let the Education Association decide how the money will be distributed.

"Giving that to the teachers to allocate the way that they think would best meet their teachers’ needs," Superintendent LaOrange said. "So it is different, but it is still a proposal and one that has been used effectively in other districts."

Superintendent LaOrange also says nobody should be paid less than they were paid the year before, and all salaries should meet Idaho’s minimum salary requirements.

The school board, school district, and Education Association will meet again for negotiations Friday, August 1.