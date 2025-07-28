SNAP changes, how to slow cognitive decline, topless visitors face fines: Catch up on the day’s stories



It's not just a myth — you can actually die of a broken heart. A new study found that people who experience overwhelming grief are more likely to die in the 10 years after their bereavement than those who don't.

President Donald Trump’s megabill makes the largest cuts to food stamps in the program’s 86-year history, jeopardizing assistance for more than 42 million people. Large chains like Walmart, Kroger and Dollar General can absorb the impact — but small, independent grocers will be hit hard.

Lifestyle changes can slow the downturn for people in their 60s and 70s, researchers concluded after conducting a large clinical trial. Exercise, diet and socializing all play important roles. This is what you should know before getting started.

A French resort town has started fining people who walk around topless or in their swimsuits anywhere other than on the beach. Some applauded the move, but others suggested there are more important things to worry about, such as crime.

Josh Johnson has played for 14 different teams in the NFL — including the San Francisco 49ers four times, the Baltimore Ravens three times and three other teams twice. That all adds up to a record. It’s a life of loneliness and resiliency.

Facing a projected 3.8-foot sea level rise by 2100, this low-lying country is considering drastic action: a multibillion-dollar string of artificial islands that will double as a seawall. See what it could look like.

👂 ‘It’s a privilege’: Sound recordist Juan Pablo Culasso — a blind conservationist — is preserving the rich audio tapestry of the Colombian wilderness. Through his work, he’s helping to make nature accessible for everyone.

🏖️ Picture perfect: There’s no guarantee of hot weather during the summer in Britain, but people go to the beach regardless of the temperatures. Two new photography books explore how different the experience looks compared to other places.

🏎️ Who just became the first Black driver to win a major race on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 2.5-mile oval?

﻿A. Wendell Scott

B. Lewis Hamilton

C. Bubba Wallace

D. Rajah Caruth

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. Bubba Wallace survived a late rain delay and two overtimes to win the Brickyard 400.

