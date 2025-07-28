Vigil held outside Wyandotte County Courthouse to honor fallen deputy Elijah Ming

By Alan Shope, Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) — A crowd gathered Sunday night outside the Wyandotte County Courthouse to honor Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputy Elijah Ming, who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

The vigil included a nine-minute prayer, marking each year Ming served with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.

About 75 people attended the service at the Fallen Officer Memorial in Kansas City, Kansas

“He was in this job for the right reason, and it showed every single day,” Sheriff Daniel Soptic said. “It didn’t matter where he was assigned. What you see is what you got with Deputy Ming.”

Ming was killed while helping a woman safely retrieve her belongings from a home.

Attendees prayed for his family, including his wife and children.

Jordan Spann, a former classmate, and Jaron White, Ming’s godbrother, also remembered the deputy.

“He was a great guy, man. Every time you seen him, he had a smile on his face. He was just uplifting,” White said.

The vigil ended with law enforcement officers forming a prayer circle as community members offered blessings.

