Woman sentenced to life for cellmate’s murder

FOND DU LAC (WGBA) — A woman convicted of killing her cellmate in a Fond du Lac prison was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Taylor L. Sanchez was an inmate in the Taycheedah Correctional Institute when she murdered her cellmate in July 2023, according to Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim suffered several skull fractures, “too numerous to count,” along with 34 rib fractures.

The victim, Cindy Schulz-Juedes, was serving a sentence for the 2006 murder of her husband, Kenneth Juedes.

“Every victim matters, regardless of their status or if they are serving a criminal sentence. This defendant brutality murdered her cellmate and created dangerous risks for other inmates and correctional officers,” said Toney. “We will continue to protect our correctional officers and all those within our community, regardless of where they reside. We hope this sentence sends a strong message to inmates that there are consequences for committing crimes in our prisons.”

In her sentencing, Judge Tricia Walker referenced the brutality of the killing, saying, “this was an attack that was wholly vicious.”

