Hot summer days put seniors at risk of dehydration

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Idahoans are experiencing some of the hottest days of the year this July, and while many are trying to stay cool and hydrated, it's also a good time to keep an eye on our neighbors, especially the Gem State's senior citizens.

"Dehydration in an elderly person can be fatal," said Melissa Hope, Executive Director at the Madison County Senior Citizen Center.

The Madison County Senior Citizen Center in Rexburg is actively making sure people are staying hydrated.

"So there are a couple of things we do. First of all, we provide home-delivered meals to seniors who cannot get out of their homes very easily. And with that comes a wellness check. So every day we have our eyes on them and we are talking to them, making sure that they're okay. And if we see otherwise, then we take appropriate action to make sure they get the help that they need," said Hope.

Melissa Hope says it takes a community effort to watch out for our neighbor in need.

"These are our elderly community. We would not have what we have without them. And it is our responsibility to take care of them as they decline in age and ability," said Hope.

Hope asks that you do the neighborly thing and keep an eye on each other, and make sure people are staying hydrated.

If you notice something abnormal in your neighbor's routine, then that can be a clue, something is wrong.

"So, first of all, as a neighbor, check on the routines if anything has changed. And then, of course, it's always nice to just say hi, give a phone call, send a text, and walk over and just check on people to see how they're doing," said Hope