Ash Fire: Yellowstone crews combat wildfire in southwest corner

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) — Firefighters in Yellowstone National Park are actively battling the Ash Fire burning in the park's remote southwest corner. First detected on Wednesday, July 30, by Yellowstone helitack crews on an aerial reconnaissance mission in the Bechler area, the fire has quickly grown to over 10 acres.

25 personnel have been called to the scene, including U.S. Forest Service smokejumpers and Yellowstone's dedicated fire crews, all working to contain the blaze. Fire officials suspect the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

To ensure visitor safety and allow firefighters to work unimpeded, several trail and backcountry campsite closures are currently in effect in the impacted area. Visitors planning trips to Yellowstone should consult the park's official backcountry conditions page for the latest updates on closures and fire activity.

The parkwide fire danger level for Yellowstone is currently "HIGH," indicating that conditions are ripe for wildfires to ignite easily and spread rapidly, according to the release. With over 350 lightning strikes reported in the park within the last 24 hours, the risk of new fire starts remains significant.

The Ash Fire is one of several wildfires Yellowstone firefighters have responded to since early July. This remains a developing situation, and further updates from Yellowstone National Park will be provided as more information becomes available. Local News 8 will continue to monitor and report on this story.

