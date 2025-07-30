Fire Danger elevated to “Very High” in Teton Area

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — Fire managers in the Teton area have increased the fire danger to "very high" for Grand Teton National Park, Bridger-Teton National Forest, and the National Elk Refuge, effective today, July 30. This heightened alert comes as conditions across the Teton Interagency Dispatch area are drying out rapidly, creating an environment where fires can easily ignite and spread quickly, according to a recent press release.

Teton Interagency Fire Managers are urging all visitors to these affected areas to "practice heightened fire safety at all times." Teton Interagency Fire personnel have already extinguished 75 unattended or abandoned campfires this year alone.

"Abandoned campfires can quickly escalate into wildfires, and if your campfire sparks a wildfire, you can be held responsible for the cost of putting it out," stated the recent press release.

Fire Managers are directing all visitors to the affected areas to "practice heightened fire safety at all times."

What You Can Do to Prevent Wildfires

With the fire danger elevated, the safest course of action is to avoid building campfires altogether. Visitors are encouraged to dress warmly and use layers for warmth instead of relying on a fire.

If you do choose to have a campfire in a permitted area, fire managers ask you to follow these guidelines:

Never leave a campfire unattended or abandoned.

Have a shovel and water bucket on hand.

Use several gallons of water to fully extinguish your campfire.

Drown, stir, feel, and repeat until the ashes are cold to the touch.

Break up charred logs and cover all remains with dirt.

Other considerations

Do not park on tall grass, as that grass can ignite when in contact with a hot vehicle.

If pulling a trailer, ensure your chains are clear of the groun,d as small sparks could start roadside fires.

If you come across an abandoned campfire and it is within your power, please put it out and contact Teton Interagency Dispatch to report its location.

Stay Informed

For the latest fire updates, essential safety tips, and current fire restrictions, visit TetonFires.com. To report smoke or a fire, call the Teton Interagency Fire Dispatch Center directly at 307-739-3630. Your diligence can help protect our precious natural resources.